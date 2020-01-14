Goldman Sachs Group Lowers INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) to Sell

INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IKTSY. ValuEngine cut shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.45. 510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.09. INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $76.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.82.

About INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

