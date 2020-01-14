Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Receiving Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) have trended positive this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Goldman Sachs Group earned a media sentiment score of 2.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the investment management company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GS shares. Citigroup upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.56.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.66. 4,299,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,566,197. The company has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.79 and a 200 day moving average of $214.75. Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $176.40 and a 52-week high of $248.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

