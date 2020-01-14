Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades LIXIL Group (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) to “Conviction-Buy”

LIXIL Group (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS JSGRY traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $34.05. 335 shares of the company were exchanged.

About LIXIL Group

LIXIL Group Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates in the housing and building industry worldwide. It operates through LIXIL Water Technology (LWT), LIXIL Housing Technology (LHT), LIXIL Building Technology (LBT), Distribution & Retail Business (D&R), and Housing & Services Business (H&S) segments.

