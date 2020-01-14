GoldMint (MNTP) Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One GoldMint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bancor Network, IDEX and YoBit. During the last week, GoldMint has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. GoldMint has a market capitalization of $346,710.00 and $212.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GoldMint alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.79 or 0.02393532 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00183041 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00026323 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00120391 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GoldMint Coin Profile

GoldMint’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldMint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldMint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.