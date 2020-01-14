Golem (GNT) Reaches Market Cap of $30.19 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last week, Golem has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Golem token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000350 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, BitMart, Iquant and Huobi. Golem has a total market capitalization of $30.19 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 100.9% against the dollar and now trades at $396.03 or 0.04512467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011415 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00192997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00028943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00131501 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,050,000 tokens. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Golem is golem.network. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net.

Golem Token Trading

Golem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay, YoBit, DragonEX, Tux Exchange, OKEx, Mercatox, Bitbns, GOPAX, Bithumb, CoinExchange, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Tidex, BigONE, Cobinhood, Livecoin, Binance, Bittrex, Iquant, BitMart, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Coinbe, ABCC, Huobi, OOOBTC, Koinex, Gate.io, Braziliex, Zebpay, Liqui, WazirX, Vebitcoin and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

