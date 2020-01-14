Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Short Interest Up 13.2% in December

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 242,500 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the December 15th total of 214,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 11.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 7.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $1,948,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GDP. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Goodrich Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Shares of GDP opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.73.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $27.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.55 million.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

