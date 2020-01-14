Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) Short Interest Up 10.9% in December

Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 328,400 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the December 15th total of 296,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Gorman-Rupp stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $37.63. 5,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,715. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.97. Gorman-Rupp has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $99.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.86 million. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Separately, Sidoti lowered Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

In other news, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total value of $72,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Gorman-Rupp by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 389.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

