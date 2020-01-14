Gossipcoin Hits Market Cap of $19,863.00 (GOSS)

Gossipcoin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Gossipcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. In the last week, Gossipcoin has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. Gossipcoin has a total market capitalization of $19,863.00 and $6.00 worth of Gossipcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 81.3% against the dollar and now trades at $363.56 or 0.04172037 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011606 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00193510 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00028022 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00129790 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Gossipcoin

Gossipcoin’s total supply is 31,755,489 coins. Gossipcoin’s official Twitter account is @gosscoin. Gossipcoin’s official website is gossipcoin.net .

Gossipcoin Coin Trading

Gossipcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossipcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossipcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gossipcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

