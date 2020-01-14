Graft Hits Market Capitalization of $208,351.00 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Graft has a total market capitalization of $208,351.00 and approximately $10,138.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Graft has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00709108 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001657 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000108 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network.

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

