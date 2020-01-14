Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Earns Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GFTU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 845 ($11.12) to GBX 850 ($11.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Grafton Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 940 ($12.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 850.83 ($11.19).

Shares of GFTU opened at GBX 905 ($11.90) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. Grafton Group has a twelve month low of GBX 643.50 ($8.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 948 ($12.47). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 865.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 790.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.14.

In other Grafton Group news, insider David Arnold acquired 2,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 786 ($10.34) per share, with a total value of £21,756.48 ($28,619.42).

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

