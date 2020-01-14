Grant Anderson Buys 666,667 Shares of FBR Limited (ASX:FBR) Stock

FBR Limited (ASX:FBR) insider Grant Anderson bought 666,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.02 ($21,276.61).

Shares of ASX FBR remained flat at $A$0.05 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday. 627,001 shares of the stock traded hands.

