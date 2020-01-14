Graphcoin (GRPH) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded up 55.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Graphcoin has a market capitalization of $1,320.00 and $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graphcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last week, Graphcoin has traded 55.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Graphcoin alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00194967 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005537 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000230 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00001077 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Graphcoin Coin Profile

GRPH is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Graphcoin is graphcoin.net. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin.

Buying and Selling Graphcoin

Graphcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graphcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graphcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graphcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.