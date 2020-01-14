Graviocoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,207.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $442,290.00 and $1,207.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 99.7% against the dollar and now trades at $372.68 or 0.04239234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00189082 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027432 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00130014 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,242,690,200 coins and its circulating supply is 1,040,895,199 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

