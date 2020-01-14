GravityCoin (GXX) Trading 28.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 34.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0347 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $107,648.00 and $372.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 28.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 89.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.40 or 0.03675137 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00188308 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027277 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00125601 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 3,101,635 coins. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX. The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GravityCoin Coin Trading

GravityCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

