Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 509,800 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the December 15th total of 465,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GECC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GECC traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $7.91. 14,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,985. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average is $8.27. The company has a market capitalization of $79.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.69. Great Elm Capital has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 million. Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 68.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Great Elm Capital will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.44%.

In other Great Elm Capital news, Director Michael C. Speller purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam M. Kleinman purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at $262,430.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GECC. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Great Elm Capital by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 76,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 15,565 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Great Elm Capital by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Great Elm Capital by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Great Elm Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Great Elm Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 17.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

