Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the December 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.80 price target on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.64. 345,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,020. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $745.31 million, a P/E ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.51. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.74.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.50 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, SVP Kathleen Mackie Lavoy sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $130,500.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,895.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David E. Simonelli sold 16,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $192,063.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 344,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,019,027.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,905 shares of company stock valued at $359,777. Insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,047,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter worth $9,642,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 93.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,302,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,376,000 after buying an additional 629,700 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 3rd quarter worth $3,313,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,489,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,439,000 after buying an additional 279,745 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

