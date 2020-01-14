Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st. Analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Great Southern Bancorp has set its Q3 2019 guidance at $1.38 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $54.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.20 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 27.77%. On average, analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ GSBC opened at $62.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $894.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $64.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.43 and a 200-day moving average of $59.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $76,812.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,856.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $301,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,210.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,575 shares of company stock valued at $766,661 over the last quarter. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on GSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

