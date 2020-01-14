Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the December 15th total of 73,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of GSBC traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.11. 29,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,477. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $47.74 and a 52 week high of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.40. The company has a market cap of $883.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $54.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In related news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $38,218.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,368.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $42,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,575 shares of company stock worth $766,661. 23.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 21.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 12.4% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 73.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

