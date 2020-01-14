Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Short Interest Update

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the December 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ GLRE traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 305,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,391. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Greenlight Capital Re has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $131.58 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLRE. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the third quarter worth $2,490,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 238.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 164,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,015,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,112,000 after purchasing an additional 118,855 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the second quarter worth $617,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,241,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,028,000 after purchasing an additional 47,018 shares in the last quarter. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Greenlight Capital Re from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Greenlight Capital Re from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.