GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) Short Interest Down 9.8% in December

GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,210,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the December 15th total of 22,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 647,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.2 days. Currently, 47.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ GSKY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.46. The stock had a trading volume of 390,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,844. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 120.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31. GreenSky has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $16.42.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 88.69% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $153.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. GreenSky’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GreenSky will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,284,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,553,000 after buying an additional 5,266,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,645,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,092,000 after purchasing an additional 161,872 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 1,418.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,018,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,223 shares during the period. Isomer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 45.8% in the second quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,507,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 68.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,270,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,617,000 after buying an additional 517,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

