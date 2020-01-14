GridCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $425.00 (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 14th. One GridCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Trade By Trade, OpenLedger DEX and C-CEX. Over the last seven days, GridCoin has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. GridCoin has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $425.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About GridCoin

GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 423,167,371 coins. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GridCoin

GridCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, SouthXchange, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Poloniex and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

