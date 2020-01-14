Grin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $43.01 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00012673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Bisq, BitForex and Coinall. Grin has a total market cap of $35.41 million and $43.01 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Grin has traded up 14.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000530 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00001068 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 66.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 60.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 31,360,560 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org.

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bisq, Coinall, TradeOgre, Hotbit, KuCoin and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.