Groot Steven J. De Sells 2,000 Shares of EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) Stock

EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,376. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EVOP stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $28.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,333. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.43. EVO Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.54.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. EVO Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in EVO Payments in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EVO Payments in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in EVO Payments by 27.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in EVO Payments in the third quarter worth $2,690,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 85.1% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 216,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 99,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EVOP shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.01.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

