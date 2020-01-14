GrubHub (GRUB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of GrubHub (NYSE: GRUB) recently:

1/9/2020 – GrubHub had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $30.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – GrubHub had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2020 – GrubHub had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – GrubHub had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $42.00.

12/19/2019 – GrubHub had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $44.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – GrubHub was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Grubhub’s shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. The company has been negatively impacted by higher investments in marketing and advertisements that fully offset top-line growth. The company also provided weak fourth-quarter guidance citing lower order expectations amid intensifying competition in the online food delivery industry. Grubhub is facing significant competition from the likes of UberEats and DoorDash. However, momentum in gross food sales and active diner base is a key catalyst. Grubhub’s expanding partner base that now includes the likes of McDonalds’, Yum Brands!, Shake Shack, Blue Apron, Dunkin' Brands Group is a major driver. Efforts to enhance delivery network and strengthen its alliance with new quality-focused restaurant are also expected to boost customer base.”

11/27/2019 – GrubHub was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Grubhub’s shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. The company has been negatively impacted by higher investments in marketing and advertisements that fully offset top-line growth. The company also provided weak fourth-quarter guidance citing lower order expectations amid intensifying competition in the online food delivery industry. Grubhub is facing significant competition from the likes of UberEats and DoorDash. However, momentum in gross food sales and active diner base is a key catalyst. Grubhub’s expanding partner base that now includes the likes of McDonalds’, Yum Brands!, Shake Shack, Blue Apron, Dunkin' Brands Group is a major driver. Efforts to enhance delivery network and strengthen its alliance with new quality-focused restaurant are also expected to boost customer base.”

11/15/2019 – GrubHub was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

Shares of GrubHub stock opened at $53.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.35. GrubHub Inc has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $87.98.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $322.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.54 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GrubHub Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Richman acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.31 per share, for a total transaction of $99,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,390.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Margo Drucker sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $35,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,706 shares of company stock valued at $421,239 in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GrubHub in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of GrubHub by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

