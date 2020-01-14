Halliburton (HAL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Halliburton to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Argus downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.74.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

