HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HAN) Insider William Salomon Acquires 75,000 Shares

HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HAN) insider William Salomon purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £142,500 ($187,450.67).

William Salomon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 9th, William Salomon acquired 100,000 shares of HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of £193,000 ($253,880.56).

On Monday, January 6th, William Salomon acquired 50,000 shares of HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of £96,500 ($126,940.28).

On Monday, December 23rd, William Salomon acquired 10,000 shares of HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($24,993.42).

On Friday, December 20th, William Salomon bought 50,000 shares of HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 188 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £94,000 ($123,651.67).

LON:HAN opened at GBX 193.50 ($2.55) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 million and a PE ratio of 12.81. HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 has a 1-year low of GBX 2.64 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,140 ($15.00). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 182.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 447.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 Company Profile

Hansa Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The objective of the Company is to achieve growth of shareholder value, from a concentrated, long-term, non-index correlated portfolio of unusual investments, which would not normally be available for investment to individual investors. It invests in a portfolio of quoted and unquoted special situations.

