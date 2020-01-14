Harmony Market Capitalization Tops $17.61 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $17.61 million and approximately $9.90 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony token can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00036445 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $501.42 or 0.05802586 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00025117 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00034568 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00118475 BTC.

Harmony Profile

ONE is a token. It was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,640,096,153 tokens. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one.

Harmony Token Trading

Harmony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

