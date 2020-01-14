Harsco Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 1,028 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,506% compared to the typical volume of 64 call options.

Shares of NYSE HSC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.10. The company had a trading volume of 41,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,680. Harsco has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.30.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Harsco had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $423.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Harsco will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

HSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Harsco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

In other news, insider Robinson Shannon 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Harsco in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Harsco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Harsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Harsco by 416.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Harsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.