HashNet BitEco (HNB) Price Down 18.1% This Week

HashNet BitEco (CURRENCY:HNB) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. HashNet BitEco has a total market cap of $198,601.00 and approximately $7,297.00 worth of HashNet BitEco was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HashNet BitEco has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One HashNet BitEco token can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HashNet BitEco alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 99.7% against the dollar and now trades at $372.68 or 0.04239234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00189082 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027432 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00130014 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HashNet BitEco Token Profile

HashNet BitEco’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,640,456 tokens. HashNet BitEco’s official message board is medium.com/@hnb.eco. The Reddit community for HashNet BitEco is /r/HNB_ECO. HashNet BitEco’s official Twitter account is @HNB_ECO. The official website for HashNet BitEco is hnb.eco.

HashNet BitEco Token Trading

HashNet BitEco can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashNet BitEco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashNet BitEco should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashNet BitEco using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashNet BitEco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashNet BitEco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.