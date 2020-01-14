HBZ coin (HBZ) Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded up 35.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 14th. HBZ coin has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and $41,688.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HBZ coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitlish, Mercatox, HitBTC and Exmo. Over the last week, HBZ coin has traded up 44.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HBZ coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00036620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.95 or 0.06068865 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00024647 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00034768 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00128181 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001523 BTC.

HBZ coin Token Profile

HBZ coin (CRYPTO:HBZ) is a token. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. The official message board for HBZ coin is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial. HBZ coin’s official website is www.hbzcoin.com/#. The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

“

HBZ coin Token Trading

HBZ coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Exmo, Bitlish and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HBZ coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HBZ coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HBZ coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HBZ coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.