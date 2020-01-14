Head-To-Head Survey: Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) versus Santa Fe Gold (NYSE:SFEG)

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) and Santa Fe Gold (OTCMKTS:SFEG) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Nexa Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Santa Fe Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Nexa Resources has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Santa Fe Gold has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nexa Resources and Santa Fe Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexa Resources -3.90% 0.49% 0.24% Santa Fe Gold N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nexa Resources and Santa Fe Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexa Resources $2.49 billion 0.48 $74.86 million $0.28 31.86 Santa Fe Gold N/A N/A $2.38 million N/A N/A

Nexa Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Santa Fe Gold.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nexa Resources and Santa Fe Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexa Resources 1 6 1 0 2.00 Santa Fe Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nexa Resources presently has a consensus target price of $10.89, suggesting a potential upside of 22.12%. Given Nexa Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Nexa Resources is more favorable than Santa Fe Gold.

Summary

Nexa Resources beats Santa Fe Gold on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. In addition, it refines byproducts, such as sulfuric acid, as well as exports its products. The company was formerly known as VM Holding S.A. and changed its name to Nexa Resources S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Nexa Resources S.A. is a subsidiary of Votorantim S.A.

About Santa Fe Gold

Santa Fe Gold Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, precious, and industrial and base metals, as well as titanium, rare earth, cobalt, lithium, manganese, and nickel deposits. It owns interests in various claims, including eight advanced projects. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

