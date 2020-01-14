Health Catalyst’s (NASDAQ:HCAT) Lock-Up Period Will End on January 21st

Health Catalyst’s (NASDAQ:HCAT) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, January 21st. Health Catalyst had issued 7,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 25th. The total size of the offering was $182,000,000 based on an initial share price of $26.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.03.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.77 million. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter worth $5,682,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at about $4,119,000. Nepsis Inc. bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at about $3,101,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at about $3,249,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at about $735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

