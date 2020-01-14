Hedera Hashgraph Trading Down 7.6% Over Last Week (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $19.50 million and $1.42 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 104.7% against the dollar and now trades at $392.35 or 0.04480299 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011412 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00191291 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027492 BTC.

999 (999) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00043500 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00130887 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00036932 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,941,788,680 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

