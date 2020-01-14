Helical’s (HLCL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Helical (LON:HLCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Helical from GBX 415 ($5.46) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Helical from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 375 ($4.93) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 433.20 ($5.70).

Shares of HLCL opened at GBX 457 ($6.01) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 448.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 393.03. Helical has a one year low of GBX 310.50 ($4.08) and a one year high of GBX 480 ($6.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $550.10 million and a P/E ratio of 17.99.

In other news, insider Tim Murphy purchased 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.45) per share, with a total value of £1,353.78 ($1,780.82).

Helical Company Profile

Helical plc engages in the investment, construction, development, rental, and trading of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Investment Properties and Developments segments. Its property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential, office, office refurbishment, and residential projects.

