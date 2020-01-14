Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 998,600 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the December 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Helios Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

HLIO traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $46.56. 76,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,600. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average is $43.51.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.74 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.65%.

In other news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 6,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $291,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,528.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas Britt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,421 shares of company stock worth $1,295,728. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the third quarter worth $37,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 61.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 21,919 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $735,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 540,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,916,000 after buying an additional 57,393 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

