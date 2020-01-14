Helium Hits Market Cap of $136,466.00 (HLM)

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Helium coin can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24. Helium has a total market cap of $136,466.00 and $14.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Helium has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007801 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008643 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000081 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000190 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Helium Profile

HLM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 12,521,606 coins and its circulating supply is 12,173,226 coins. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

