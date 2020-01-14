Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) Short Interest Update

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,050,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the December 15th total of 6,350,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

HLX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.34. 323,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $212.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.72 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 11,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $110,003.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,814.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Lovoi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $134,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter worth $106,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HLX shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.