HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €47.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) has been given a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Nord/LB set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €44.81 ($52.11).

ETR:HLE opened at €47.46 ($55.19) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €49.27 and a 200-day moving average of €44.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 52 week low of €34.14 ($39.70) and a 52 week high of €50.85 ($59.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.81.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

