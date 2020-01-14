Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €82.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 12.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HEN3. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Independent Research set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €87.60 ($101.86).

Shares of HEN3 opened at €93.62 ($108.86) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($150.76). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €93.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is €91.53.

About Henkel AG & Co KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

