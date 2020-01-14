Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 572,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,329,000. Scientific Games comprises about 0.8% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.61% of Scientific Games at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,576,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,619,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Scientific Games by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,876,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,284,000 after purchasing an additional 515,519 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,331,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Derik Mooberry sold 32,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $928,973.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Scientific Games stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.30. 132,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,034. Scientific Games Corp has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $31.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average is $22.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -52.41, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.15.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Scientific Games Corp will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SGMS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Scientific Games from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Scientific Games from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

