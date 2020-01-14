Hennessy Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 83,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,344,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of Hanover Insurance Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THG traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.64. 2,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,482. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 12 month low of $107.39 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total transaction of $86,192.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $914,671.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

