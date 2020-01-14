Hennessy Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,637,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Whirlpool as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 36.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.7% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $153.48. 10,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,480. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.04. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $114.00 and a 1 year high of $163.64.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.07. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $127,790.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,784.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.38.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

