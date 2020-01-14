Hennessy Advisors Inc. Makes New $11.20 Million Investment in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 174,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,196,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of MasTec at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 328.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 363,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,732,000 after purchasing an additional 278,708 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 889.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 269,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,339,000 after purchasing an additional 242,077 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the third quarter worth $12,662,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,947,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,536,000 after purchasing an additional 139,490 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth $6,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

In other MasTec news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,778.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MasTec stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.28. 10,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,275. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.36. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $40.51 and a one year high of $73.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTZ. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Featured Article: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.