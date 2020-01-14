Hennessy Advisors Inc. Takes $11.56 Million Position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 105,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,557,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of American Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 75,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 212,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,878,000 after acquiring an additional 20,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFG traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,372. American Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $90.20 and a 1-year high of $111.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In other American Financial Group news, insider Mckeon Brett sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $15,060,000.00. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $21,462,000.00. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

