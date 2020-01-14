Hennessy Advisors Inc. Takes $12.04 Million Position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 107,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,039,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Packaging Corp Of America as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 1.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 4.9% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 4.8% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.91. 4,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,425. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.68. Packaging Corp Of America has a one year low of $87.85 and a one year high of $114.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.68.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 10.94%. Packaging Corp Of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is 39.35%.

PKG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Corp Of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $214,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,149.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

