Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Purchased by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 448,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,506,000 after purchasing an additional 897,302 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 927,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,648,000 after purchasing an additional 544,893 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 10,631.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 462,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,315,000 after purchasing an additional 457,987 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,865,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,909,000 after purchasing an additional 391,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 265.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,480,000 after purchasing an additional 243,994 shares during the last quarter.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

HSIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

In related news, Director Paul Brons sold 1,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $121,899.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,236.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $245,810.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,605.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,655 shares of company stock worth $8,373,585. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.08. 34,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,693. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.