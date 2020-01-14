Heritage Investors Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,249 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $6,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 443.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 747.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 184,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 162,428 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.6% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 63,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth approximately $4,602,000. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

NYSE:TAK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.92. 348,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,735. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $21.61. The company has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.32.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $7.56 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Takeda Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.