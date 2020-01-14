Heritage Investors Management Corp Buys 1,141 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 62,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 820,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,897 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 320,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $585,660.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMM traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.42. 1,702,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,408,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.68 and a 200 day moving average of $168.39. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $150.58 and a 12-month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.08.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.