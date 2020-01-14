Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $16.57 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,840 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,758 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $16,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 71.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 305,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $18,628,000 after acquiring an additional 127,136 shares during the period. Anchor Bolt Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $10,401,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.8% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 55,837 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.0% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,388 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.0% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 34,321 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,483,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317,268. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $71.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.47.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.15.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

