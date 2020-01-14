Heritage Investors Management Corp Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,077 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,322 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 26,643 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,016 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 17,114 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Comcast by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 47,926 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.08. The stock had a trading volume of 9,239,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,137,148. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.40. The company has a market capitalization of $204.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.67 and a 52-week high of $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.94%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.